A man in his 50s died in Red Deer Wednesday after his motorcycle ran into the back of a bus stopped at a red light.

RCMP and City of Red Deer emergency crews were called to the scene at 11 p.m.

The motorcycle had crashed into the back of a Red Deer Transit bus while the bus was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 67th Street.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist was treated on scene then taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release, RCMP thanked the bus driver and a passerby for trying to help the man until medical assistance arrived. The passerby had medical training, police said.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time and the bus driver was not injured.

No charges are pending.