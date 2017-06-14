Teacher Kevin Knoblock was "kind, thoughtful and displayed a genuine caring of both staff and students," the Stony Plain Central School principal said in a statement. (Stony Plain Central School)

A 50-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening on Parkland Drive west of Stony Plain has been identified as a local teacher.

The Stony Plain Central School website identified the man as Kevin Knoblock, a teacher at the K-to-9 school in the Parkland School Division.

"Mr. Knoblock was kind, thoughtful and displayed a genuine caring of both staff and students," said school principal Colleen Woloshyn in a statement on the website.

"He coached our athletic teams and volunteered time to our ski club and archery club. Kevin offered a bike-mechanic option where he and his students worked with the community refurbishing bikes," she said.

"Our school community is saddened by the loss of a member of our school family."

Support is being provided for students through the school division's trauma follow-up team, the statement said.

It also said that condolences on behalf of the school community have been sent to the family.

RCMP report the crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene.

Alcohol and road conditions are not considered factors.