A 33-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pole in south Edmonton on Sunday.

Police say the collision happened just before 11:30 p.m. The man was driving a 2013 Kawasaki ZX636 south on Calgary Trail, when it struck a pole near 55th Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Speed is believed to have been a factor.

The man's name has not been released.