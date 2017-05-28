A 56-year-old man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with a bridge over Little Smoky River.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 43, just outside of the hamlet of Little Smoky, RCMP said.

Little Smoky is approximately 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, between Valleyview and Fox Creek.

Emergency crews tried to revive the motorcycle rider, but he died at the scene. The man was from Sylvan Lake.

RCMP said they are looking at "all possible contributing factors" as they investigate the cause of the crash.