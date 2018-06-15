New
Motorcycle crash closes Fort Road
A crash involving a motorcycle at 133rd Avenue has closed Fort Road.
Male rider taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
The motorcycle rider was speeding north on Fort Road around 11 a.m. Friday when it struck another vehicle, police said.
The male rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but no one else was hurt, police said.
Fort Road remained closed in both directions into the noon hour while police investigated.