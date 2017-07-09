Two days after a mother was charged for leaving her infant alone in a hot vehicle in a northeast Edmonton parking lot, another woman was charged for doing the same thing.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested at the scene about 3:35 p.m. on Saturday afternoon after someone alerted police that a toddler was alone in a vehicle at the Callingwood Market parking lot at 6655 178th Street, Staff Sgt. Kevin Clague with Edmonton Police told CBC News.

Police charged her with causing a child to be in need of intervention under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act.

Clague said the two-year-old girl had been left alone for at least 15 minutes in the unlocked vehicle.

The mother came out and told police she thought she'd only be gone for a few minutes.

Clague said the child was checked for distress, but wasn't harmed.

The mother was released with a promise to appear in court.

On Thursday, Edmonton police charged a 22-year-old woman after her baby had been alone inside for about 10 minutes, in mid-20 degree weather.

A heat warning remained in effect for Edmonton Saturday.