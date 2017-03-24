Police have charged a 31-year-old man with three counts of attempted murder after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into a vehicle carrying a woman and her two-year-old son before trying to run down the woman's partner.

The suspect and the victims didn't know each other, police said.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when police went to check on the welfare of an individual at a home near 121st Avenue and 87th Street.

A man, who may have been on drugs, had been involved in a fight inside the home, police said.

He fled the home in a stolen Nissan Maxima.

At around 7:30 p.m., he returned to the home.

That's when he saw the mother and son climbing into their car.

Police say he accelerated toward them before hitting their car.

"The suspect then allegedly reversed and accelerated again, hitting their vehicle several more times," police said in a news release.

"The mother's partner heard the altercation from inside their residence and quickly ran outside to intervene.

"It was reported the suspect then drove the Maxima directly at the man, mounting the sidewalk. Luckily, the man was able to jump out of the way and was unharmed."

The family ran into their home for safety.

They were treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged the suspect with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of dangerous driving, mischief and disqualified driving.