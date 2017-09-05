Morinville RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business armed with what appeared to be a handgun and a cannister of bear spray.

Officers responded to the armed robbery call in nearby Gibbons, Alta., on Sunday morning.

Police say two men entered the business through the front door at approximately 2:10 a.m and demanded the lone employee open the till, the safe and the VLTs.

(Morinville RCMP)

The suspects left through the back door on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The suspects are described as white men in their late 20s with slender builds. Both men were dressed in dark coveralls, balaclavas and gloves.

Neither the employee nor the two customers inside were injured in the robbery, police said in a news release Tuesday night.

The Morinville RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.