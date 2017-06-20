A Morinville mother is pitching a cloth-diaper rebate to town council in the hopes more families will choose the environmentally friendly alternative to disposables.

Jill Ladouceur will present her idea Tuesday night.

Ditching disposable diapers will reduce costs for parents, she said, and benefit the town by putting less waste in the local landfill.

For every $100 a family in the community spends on cloth diapers, Ladouceur wants council to rebate $20, up to a total of $100 a year per family.

"This is a small step, but it's a step towards a greener future for our kids," she said.

In an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM, Ladouceur estimated a baby will go through about 3,800 disposable diapers in a year. All that waste ends up in the local landfill.

"Our landfill has 75 to 150 years left on it according to the manager," she said. "If we constantly make little changes towards a greener footprint, that landfill could last us 150 years."

Cloth diapers can be re-used for multiple children. (Jill Ladouceur)

Cloth diapers create less waste and are also cheaper and last longer.

BabyCenter Canada reports that disposable diapers cost parents $850 a year, on average.

"I bought the (cloth) diapers for $500 brand new, and they are on their second child," Ladouceur said.

This isn't the first time such a rebate has been suggested. Some communities in Quebec and Ontario have adopted the rebate model to encourage residents to make the switch.