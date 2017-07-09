A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a rollover northeast of Morinville Sunday afternoon.

The driver of an SUV with three passengers inside lost control and rolled the vehicle into the ditch on Range Road 245 near Township Road 561 in Sturgeon County just after 12:00 p.m., RCMP said.

The male driver and a boy in the vehicle were not seriously injured, but the boy's mother died at the scene.

A male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital in Edmonton, where he remains in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Motorists should expect delays in the area while collision reconstructionists investigate. The cause of the collision has not been determined.