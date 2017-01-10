Just over one million Alberta individuals and families received rebates on the province's new carbon tax last week, the province announced Tuesday.

The 1.13 million payments were issued to low- and middle-income singles and families via cheque and direct deposit on Jan. 5. In total, the rebates were approximately $138 million.

The government says views on its climate web pages have jumped from 4,000 to 40,000 a day.

​The $20 per tonne carbon levy, which went into effect Jan. 1, has been controversial since it was introduced last year. Opposition politicians say it will hurt Albertans at a time when the economy is struggling.

But the government argues that measures like the carbon tax paved the way for the approvals of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline and the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement project in November.

Not everyone in Alberta qualifies for a rebate.

Families with combined net incomes below $95,000 qualify for the full amount. Some Albertans will get partial rebates. Those amounts will drop to zero as household incomes reach $100,000 for a couple, $101,500 for a couple with two kids and $103,000 for a couple with four kids.

Single adults earning below $47,500 will receive a $200 rebate in 2017. People earning $51,250 or more will not qualify.

For families, including couples with no children, the rebate starts at $300 and can go as high as $420 for a couple with four kids or a single parent with five kids.