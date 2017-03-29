A moose wandering a St. Albert neighbourhood was shot and killed Wednesday morning after charging at a wildlife officer, according to police.
St. Albert RCMP say they were assisting Alberta Fish & Wildlife officers in responding to a complaint of several moose wandering in a residential neighbourhood near Red Willow Park.
Social media users posted photos and reports of three moose in Red Willow Park Wednesday morning, including one user who posted a photo of what looks like someone pointing a long-barreled gun at the largest animal.