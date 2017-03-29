A moose wandering a St. Albert neighbourhood was shot and killed Wednesday morning after charging at a wildlife officer, according to police.

St. Albert RCMP say they were assisting Alberta Fish & Wildlife officers in responding to a complaint of several moose wandering in a residential neighbourhood near Red Willow Park.

Three moose spotted in St. Albert's Red Willow Park Wednesday. (Ryan Tomko)

Social media users posted photos and reports of three moose in Red Willow Park Wednesday morning, including one user who posted a photo of what looks like someone pointing a long-barreled gun at the largest animal.