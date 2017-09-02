Valérie Maurice, 29, was from Montréal. (Facebook)

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a northeast home Thursday, police said in a release Saturday.

Police found Valérie Maurice, 29, dead in a suite near 144th Avenue and 88A Street after responding to a "check on welfare."

Based on an autopsy done Friday, the Edmonton medical examiner determined Maurice, from Montreal, was strangled.

Maurice did not live at the residence, police said.

Police returned to the building at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and surrounded it, seeking a person of interest. Police went into the building, knocked on the door of a suite several times, but later stood down and left.

This is Edmonton's 34th homicide in 2017.