Edmontonians awoke to find their city covered with a dense blanket of fog Wednesday morning, casting the city in a ghostly light.

The heavy mist has clouded visibility on city streets, making even the brightest of headlights barely visible from a block away before the sun came up.

Environment Canada has placed Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park under a fog advisory and is warning of "near zero visibility" conditions across the region.

But as the old saying goes, if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes.

The thick mist is expected to taper off later this morning and a mix of sun, cloud, ice and rain are in the forecast.

In Edmonton, temperatures are expected to reach 10 C under cloudy skies this afternoon. There is a 30 per cent chance of rain this evening.

With temperatures expected to hover around zero overnight, there is a risk these spring showers could turn into freezing rain.