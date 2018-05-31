Family resumes search for missing Edmonton-area pilot

The sister of a missing Alberta pilot whose plane vanished in southeast B.C. six months ago is resuming the search.

Tammy Neron is headed to Mabel Lake, B.C. on Monday, to renew search efforts for her brother, Dominic Neron, and his girlfriend, Ashley Bourgeault who disappeared late last year.

On Nov. 25, Dominic Neron, 28, and Bourgeault, 31, left Penticton, B.C. bound for Edmonton on a single-engine 1963 Mooney M20D aircraft.

The Edmonton-area couple were the only ones on board.

They were supposed to check in with family later that night, but never did.

The plane's radar and a cell phone signal were last tracked about 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke, B.C.

On Dec. 4, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria called off the search.

Surreal and devastating

During the winter, Tammy Neron said she met with witnesses who saw or heard a low-flying plane on the date her brother's plane went missing. The family has held three fundraisers to cover the costs of their search efforts.

Neron is organizing a search crew and is looking for volunteers who are willing to donate their time, equipment or resources.

Tammy Neron, right, is headed to Mabel Lake, B.C. to resume the search for her brother, Dominic Neron, left, and his girlfriend, Ashley Bourgeault, who have been missing for six months. (Tammy Neron)

When Neron leaves Victoria, B.C. for Mabel Lake Monday, she'll be rallying as much support as she can, putting up posters, organizing the grid and holding debrief meetings after each day's search.

"I feel really good about going into the search the second time that we all have fresh eyes, a clear start, we know what we're doing," Neron said.

"It's nice that we can finally get out there."​

Dominic Neron, and his girlfriend, Ashley Bourgeault, were last seen on Nov. 25, 2017 leaving Penticton, B.C in this single-engine 1963 Mooney M20D aircraft. (Tammy Neron)

Neron said this grassroots search effort was born out of love.

"If it was anybody that you loved out there, it is super unsettling not knowing what happened and not having that closure," she said. "They need to be found."

"It's devastating," Neron added. "It's something that is so surreal … With technology and how advanced it is, you just don't think anyone can go missing."