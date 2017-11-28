The sister of a missing Alberta pilot whose plane disappeared into the B.C. mountains has no doubt that her brother and his girlfriend are still alive.

Bound for the Villeneuve airport northwest of Edmonton, Dominic Neron of Spruce Grove and Ashley Bourgeault left Penticton, B.C., on a single-engine aircraft at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Neron, 28, left Penticton, B.C. with his girlfriend on a single-engine aircraft at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. (Supplied/Tammy Neron)

The plane, a 1963 Mooney M20D, was reported missing at 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Neron and Bourgeault, who have been dating for a few years, were the only people aboard.

"It comes in waves but the mornings are very hopeful because we know they are out there looking for him," Tammy Neron said in an exclusive interview with CBC News on Tuesday.

"We're staying positive. I know that he's out there, I know that he's alive and it's just a matter of finding him."

The search for the missing aircraft resumed Tuesday at sunrise. Both ground and air crews are searching an area near Revelstoke.

Lt. Melissa Kia, spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria, said the search was paused as darkness fell on Monday but resumed at first light.

Kia said three helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are focusing on an area about 45 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke. That is the area where a radar satellite signal was picked up Saturday.

As well, a cellular tower in the same area was the last one to pick up a signal from Neron's cellphone.

'They will find him'

Low cloud and rain have hampered efforts so far to spot anything in the mountainous terrain, she said.

The search has also extended into the Rogers Pass region.

"Today is the first day they will be searching on the ground, by foot," said Tammy Neron from her home in Victoria, where the family has gathered to anxiously await any news of the search.

"From what I understand, there is a 25 mile radius that they're searching in. They have the best search and rescue team on it, and they've assured us they will find him."

Neron said the family is praying for her brother, a journeyman electrician set to celebrate his 29th birthday next month.

She has no idea what may have caused the plane to fall, but she's sure her brother was able to navigate the crisis.

"We don't know. It's just that his plane went off the radar. It went from 10,000 feet to 7,000 feet and then his plane was off the radar."

The family has been told the plane's Emergency Locator Transmitter never went off.

"That usually would go off if there was a hard impact, so he got it down gently and he's waiting to be found.

"That's why I know he's fine."