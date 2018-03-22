Forensic investigators are at the scene of a missing-person investigation in northeast Edmonton Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to the scene Tuesday near the corner of 162nd Avenue and 51st Street, where investigators have erected a large white tent in the street behind a car wash.

Generators hummed outside the plastic canvas tent, which was flanked by two police cars with their lights flashing.

The tent was pitched Wednesday night in what is largely a residential area of the Hollick-Kenyon neighbourhood.

Police told CBC News on Thursday morning the tent is intended to protect potential evidence, but declined to comment further.

Police remained tight-lipped about the nature of the case but have said it's connected to the disappearance of a single individual.