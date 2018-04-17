Police identify victim found dead in northeast Edmonton as missing person

Police have identified the man found dead in a new neighbourhood in northeast Edmonton on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Chad Stevenson.

Utility workers found Stevenson's body on the ground in a residential area just north of McConachie Drive at 175th Avenue and 57th Street on Monday at around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

His family reported him missing after he was last seen in the Cy Becker neighbourhood on Nov. 7, 2017.

Police said Stevenson's 2006 maroon Pontiac Montana van was recovered on March 20 near 51st Street and 162nd Avenue.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled and the homicide section is investigating.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact Edmonton police.