Edmonton police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly man who went missing from the downtown area Friday afternoon.

Donald Switzer, 86, was last seen in the area of 101st Street and 100th Avenue by Alberta College around 3 p.m. He was out with his family and waiting with their dog in a 2005 blue Buick Allure. When his family returned to the vehicle, it was gone.

Switzer has dementia and will be disoriented and lost, Edmonton police say.

He was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and glasses. He is 5'10" and is described as having a slim build, with mostly bald grey hair and a mustache.

The vehicle's licence plate is KKC-859.

Switzer was spotted in the Buick by a passerby on Saturday morning in the area of 97th Street and 132nd Avenue, police say. The witness followed him westbound to 128th Avenue and 82nd Street. When police arrived at that area, he had already left.

Anyone with information about Switzer's location is asked to contact Edmonton police.