A Fort McMurray oil worker believed to be missing since the devastating wildfire that hit the city last year has been found safe.

Charles Bastien had not been seen since last May when the entire city was evacuated.

Last Wednesday, after hearing from concerned family members, Wood Buffalo RCMP issued a news release, asking for information on his whereabouts.

Bastien, 55, was believed to have been working in the oil industry and living in a camp outside of Fort McMurray. His family said he hadn't been in contact with them since the wildfire.

On Thursday, RCMP confirmed Bastien evacuated the city when the fire forced the entire community to flee.

"Through the course of our investigation we have determined he is safe ... but out of respect for his privacy, we're not releasing his location," said Cpl. Erika Laird. "We were definitely glad that we were able to locate him and put this to rest."

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in the search. Bastien's disappearance was the only active missing person investigation related to the wildfire.