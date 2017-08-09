Allen Tsui, 51, was anxious to try out his new pontoon boat last Sunday, so at 4 p.m. he headed out onto Lesser Slave Lake.

After fishing for 90 minutes, he turned back for shore at Hilliard's Bay where his wife Crystal Waniandy and daughter Katerina were waiting for him.

They watched as Tsui approached when suddenly a wave, possibly caused by a passing speedboat, flipped the small pontoon craft over.

Waniandy and her daughter jumped into the water and swam out to the boat. With the help of some neighbours, they found his hat, a fishing net and the battery, but not Tsui.

"It's been really hard," she said Wednesday. "I can't eat and I'm trying to, but I just feel like throwing up because I'm so worried about him."

Allen Tsui on the pontoon craft he owned prior to buying his latest boat. (Crystal Waniandy)

Three days later, RCMP, Faust Fire Department and search and rescue personnel continue to search for Tsui, with the RCMP underwater recovery team joining the effort Tuesday.

RCMP found his fishing rod at the bottom of the lake, but no sign of Tsui, Waniandy said.

"I just want to believe he's alive," she said. "I don't want to stop hoping because I have to be strong for my daughter."

Avid fisherman despite pain

Tsui was diagnosed in 2010 with rheumatoid arthritis in his wrists and elbows. While the disease prevented him from his livelihood of renovating homes, he fought through the pain in order to fish.

"He liked the silence," Waniandy said. "It stopped him from thinking about all the other worries he had.

"It's weird how someone can love something so much."

After the diagnosis, Waniandy and Tsui were forced to find other ways to support their five children.

On the side, Tsui began reselling fishing equipment on Letgo, a mobile classifieds app.

"He was getting pretty good at it," Waniandy said. "It would get really busy for him. It was like a little business for him."

The couple would often travel in a rented RV to lakes across the province, but their favourite was Lesser Slave Lake.

They had planned later this year to renew their wedding vows at Spruce Point, overlooking the lake.

The couple paid $73 for their first wedding 29 years ago.

"It was my GST rebate check," she said. "We bought flowers, Chinese food, and my dress with the money."

Waniandy met Tsui at a club when she was 15 years old. After dancing together the entire night, they would spend two weeks at a time together between their parents' homes ... and have been inseparable ever since.

"I just miss lying next to him," she said. "He's been taking care of me for a long time.

"I want him back home with me."

