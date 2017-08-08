The search continues for a missing fisherman whose boat capsized in Lesser Slave Lake on Sunday.

High Prairie RCMP arrived at Hilliard's Bay boat launch on at 6:20 p.m., police said in a news release on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man was fishing on a small pontoon boat when it capsized near the lake's northwestern shoreline, police said.

High Prairie and Faust RCMP searched the area into the early morning, with help from the Faust fire department and Slave Lake regional search and rescue.

The search continued Tuesday morning, RCMP said.

Lesser Slave Lake is about 255 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.