The body of one of four hunters who went missing while boating on northern Alberta's Rocher River in April was found Saturday, the man's family confirmed.

Andrew Ladouceur's body was recovered in an area of the river called Little Rapids, his uncle, Raymond Ladouceur said Sunday. This area is about eight kilometres down river from where the group's boat was found on April 25.

Ladouceur disappeared along with his brother, Walter Ladouceur and Keanan Cardinal and Keith Marten. They left Fort Chipewyan on April 23 on the Rocher River, heading to an area known as Devil's Gate.

Walter's body was recovered at the end of April.

"I'm very thankful that the body was found so we can bury Andrew now," Ladouceur's uncle, Raymond Ladouceur, said Sunday. "At least we know where he will be now.

"It's better for the mothers to know where their sons are."

Marten is now the only hunter whose body has not been recovered, Ladouceur said.

All four men were experienced hunters, and dozens of volunteers from the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and Mikisew Cree First Nation, along with RCMP and Parks Canada officials were involved in the search days after they were confirmed missing.

The Rocher River is treacherous, fast and deep, with chunks of ice lining the banks in the spring months.

Clockwise from top left, Andrew Ladouceur, Walter Ladouceur, Keanan Cardinal and Keith Marten. Andrew's body was recovered from the Rocher River June 24 after the group went missing on a hunting trip in April. (Facebook)

Andrew was in his 40s, Ladouceur said. His body will be taken to Fort McMurray before returning to Fort Chipewyan, where a funeral will be held.

Ladouceur said Andrew and his brother Walter were "survival boys" who learned about the land and how to hunt from their father.

"Nice boys. Respectable boys, real kind hearted, they would help you in any way," he said.

"It's sad to lose two boys, two nephews in one shot. But I guess it happens. Our time comes, no matter where we're at, we gotta go."