Students from a Mill Woods elementary school will be displaced for up to three months while crews repair $500,000 in damage caused by flooding.

All 300 kindergarten to Grade 6 students who attend Minchau School at 3615 Mill Woods Road East will go to Jan Reimer School at 360 Orchards Blvd. starting when classes resume Monday, Edmonton Public Schools said Thursday.

Repairs at Minchau School are expected to take 10 to 12 weeks to complete.

Eleven schools were damaged on Jan. 1 when pipes thawed after being frozen during extreme cold temperatures days before.

Lorne Parker, assistant superintendent of infrastructure with the district, called the damage from the frozen pipes unprecedented.

"We're doing our best to ensure this transition goes as smoothly as possible," he said.

Chairs are submerged in a flooded floor at Minchau school. (Edmonton Public Schools)

Most of Minchau School was flooded with two inches of water after a pipe burst and water started spilling into the staff washroom. Portable classrooms and the gym weren't affected.

"That means we have to remove carpets, some flooring, other fixtures two feet up the wall, to repair the damage," Parker said.

The Minchau students will join about 250 already at the new Jan Reimer School, which is under capacity.

Students who normally walked to Minchau will be shuttled from that school to Jan Reimer and others will be bused.

Assistant superintendent of infrastructure Lorne Parker said the damage from the previously frozen pipes is unprecedented. (Edmonton Public Schools)

While the repairs at Minchau have been estimated at $500,000, Parker said the school district is still working on a final dollar amount to repair all schools.

The gym at Jackson Heights Elementary School was damaged but is salvageable, but Parker said the gym floor at J. Percy Page High School has to be replaced, and that's expected to take six weeks.

Minchau is 35 years old, but Parker said the school's age wasn't a factor in the pipes freezing.

Students will return to the other 10 schools as scheduled on Monday.