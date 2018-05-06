Emergency crews battle major grass and structure fire in Millet

Emergency crews battled a major grass and structure fire in Millet, Alta., Sunday.

Clouds of grey smoke were visible far from the fire on the west end of Millet.

The blaze involved both grass and buildings, the Millet fire department said in a tweet, but it wasn't clear how many structures were involved.

The department tweeted that "the head of the fire has been stopped," shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews from Millet, Leduc, Mulhurst Bay and Wetaskiwin continued to work to contain the fire.

"The trees and grass are very dry and [the] wind is picking up," the Millet Fire Department tweeted. "We are making progress but have a long fight ahead."

People are advised to stay away from Tower Road, Highway 616 and all areas west of the Millet Agriplex.