Police have charged a man they believe is responsible for a hit and run in Mill Woods that left a man lying in the street with serious injuries.

The 21-year-old man, from Hondo, Alta., turned himself into Slave Lake RCMP Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Edmonton police were called to 19th Avenue and 49th Street in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood.

When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old victim lying in the street with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the man was standing on the sidewalk speaking with the driver of a parked vehicle. He then ran across the road and was struck by an eastbound truck.

Both the parked truck and the pickup truck that police said hit the man left the scene shortly after.

Police released surveillance images of a dark grey GMC Sierra, hoping the public could identify the owner.

The 21-year-old man is charged with hit and run causing bodily harm.

The victim, who police spokesperson Scott Pattison described as having "life-altering" injuries, is still recovering in hospital.