Edmonton police are looking for a dark grey pick-up truck involved in a hit and run in Mill Woods that left a man with serious injuries Thursday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene on 19th Avenue at 49th Street in the neighbourhood of Pollard Meadows at around 4:45 p.m., where they found a 20-year-old man lying in the street with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police want to talk to the driver of this truck. (Edmonton Police Service)

Witnesses say the man had been standing on the south sidewalk of 19th Avenue speaking with the driver of a parked vehicle before running across the road.

He was hit by an eastbound truck, which then drove off, as did the driver of the parked vehicle.

Police have since obtained surveillance images of what they believe is the truck.

It's described as a dark grey GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado with tinted tail light covers and a black front bumper.

Police say they want to speak to anyone with more information about the hit and run, including the whereabouts of the grey truck and its driver, as well as the driver of the parked vehicle.