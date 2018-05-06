Clean-up crew picks up trash to preserve Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine

Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine is a cleaner place thanks to a group of volunteers who picked up trash in the area Sunday.

About 100 people took part in the annual clean up organized by Keepers of Mill Creek Ravine. The goal is to preserve the ravine in its natural state, with volunteers touring the trails, picking up litter uncovered by the snow melt.

The area faces the same problems it did a decade ago when Keepers of Mill Creek Ravine was founded, said co-founder Nancy Rempel. She highlighted erosion, cutting of trails and disturbance of wildlife as threats to the ravine.

About 100 people helped clean up the ravine on Sunday. (CBC)

Rempel stressed the need to preserve the natural area — a space she described as a rarity.

"I don't think many cities in Canada would have this sort of beautiful little pocket of nature that remains natural — as natural as you can keep it in a growing city," she said.

Rempel said the clean up has grown over the years, recruiting more volunteers.

Sam Hughes has been helping out with the clean up for the past few years. The 11-year-old said he wants to help preserve the ravine because it's a place he likes to explore.

"The ravine is like a home for me. It's a very naturey nice place. And without the creek we'd have nowhere to explore and have fun," he said.

"I think everyone deserves a chance to explore the ravine."