A member of the military has been charged with sexual assault reported at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alta.

The member, a corporal based in Valcartier, Que. was charged Thursday with one count of sexual assault.

The charge relates to an alleged sexual assault at CFB Wainwright in 2007 against another Forces member, the Department of National Defence said in a news release Friday.

The matter is being investigated by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, a unit within the independent Canadian Forces Military Police Group.

"The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigates all allegations of sexual assault in a thorough and impartial manner to help ensure a respectful, healthy professional environment for all members," Lieutenant-Colonel Francis Bolduc, Commanding Officer, Canadian Forces National Investigation Service said in a statement.

The accused could face a court martial, but the date and location have yet to be decided, the military said.