An Edmonton police officer stabbed and thrown into the air by a speeding cube van has returned to the line of duty.

Const. Mike Chernyk returned to his official duties on Thursday, 18 days after the first of a series of violent events in Edmonton's downtown core put him in hospital.

Chernyk 48, was helping direct traffic outside at an Edmonton Eskimos game at Commonwealth Stadium on Sept 30 when he was struck by a suspect vehicle that rammed through a barrier, sending him flying several metres through the air.

As Chernyk lay on the pavement, the suspect driver allegedly got out of the car, pulled out a large knife and stabbed him several times.

Chernyk fought back and the suspect fled on foot.

Chernyk was admitted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The constable suffered stab wounds to his face and head, and deep lacerations to his arms, but was released from care within a few days.

The ten year veteran of the force was eager to return to work.

Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht credited the officer's recovery to his being "a real resilient individual."

"He asked to work the Eskimos game on Saturday night. He wanted to work, but no — he needs a little more time," Knecht said on Thursday, describing the officer as a "solid farm boy" who has brought his morals, ethics and values to the Edmonton Police Service.

"He's back to work and doing well. He did a great job.

"He's very, very fortunate to be alive and [has had] a tremendous recovery."

The attack on Chernyk occurred shortly before four pedestrians were hit with a truck in downtown Edmonton. One of the victims, Kim O'Hara, is still in hospital. Chief Knecht said he visited her and her family on Monday.

"She's making progress. We're monitoring that progress," he said. "Since I met her Monday to today she's made progress. Very optimistic. I hope she makes a full recovery. She's got tremendous family support there, which I think is a key factor in her recovery."

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, a 30-year-old Somali refugee, is facing 11 charges including attempted murder, dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said an Islamic state flag was found in Sharif's vehicle. Police initially said that terrorism charges were expected but so far none has been laid.

Since the attack, Chernyk has been hailed as a hero.

Over the last couple of weeks, he has been honoured at both CFL and National Hockey League games in the city. Premier Rachel Notely applauded his bravery during a private meeting, and social media feeds have been flooded with messages of support.

Chernyk's colleagues shared a special welcome back message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.