Accused killed family members for flat screen TV, cash, guns, Crown says

A man who gunned down his cousin, aunt and his aunt's common-law husband in their Edson-area home killed the three for what turned out to be a small amount of cash, a flat screen TV and some guns, a Crown prosecutor said Tuesday.

"Mickell Bailey was hiding outside in the darkness with a sawed-off shotgun and a plan," John Schmidt told an Edmonton courtroom on the first day of the trial. "Kill everyone inside and steal the valuable property from his victims."

Bailey, 23, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Roxanne Berube, 36, Daniel Miller and Jazmine Lyon, 16, on Nov. 28, 2015.

The night of the murders, Bailey drove to the home and "waited in the darkness and watched the house for patterns," Schmidt told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman.

Bailey then fired a sawed-off shotgun through the glass panel of the door, hitting Berube in the face.

Dan Miller and Roxanne Berube were discovered dead inside their Edson home, along with the body of Berube's teenage daughter Jazmine Lyon. (Facebook)

He fired another shot, which hit Miller in the neck, before then killing Lyon while she sat alone in the kitchen, Schmidt said.

Bailey then began to look for items to steal, he said.

At some point, Bailey cut himself, leaving blood throughout the house. Bailey then returned to the home of the man who provided him with the shotgun where he tried selling the stolen guns. Then he ordered pizza and soft drinks from Boston Pizza.

Before leaving, Bailey confessed to the murders, Schmidt said.

Once he got back to his own home, he installed the stolen TV in his bedroom after getting some help from his grandfather unloading it.

When RCMP showed up two days later to arrest Bailey in a high-risk takedown, they positioned snipers around the home.

Bailey fired at the snipers who returned fire, hitting Bailey in the head. He was airlifted to the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks.