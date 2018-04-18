Accused killer had 'best sleep of his life' after triple shooting, witness says

Mickell Bailey told friends he had "the best sleep of his life" the night he allegedly gunned down three people in cold blood, a witness testified Wednesday.

Rebecca Barrass tearfully told court that Bailey confessed details of the crime to her and others two days after the killings.

"He kind of said how they went down," Barrass testified at Bailey's triple first-degree murder trial in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench. "He said he waited outside for about 15 minutes to a half hour. He noticed a pattern. They let the dog out every 15 minutes to a half hour."

Bailey is accused of using a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun to kill his 16-year old cousin Jazmine Lyon, his aunt, Roxanne Berube, and his aunt's common-law partner, Daniel Miller on Nov. 28, 2015.

Barrass testified that Bailey told her he waited outside the rural home in Yellowhead County for someone to open the door to let the dog in.

"It turned out to be Roxanne," Barrass testified. "He just went up and shot her. Dan came running around the corner. He shot him in the shoulder.

"Then he saw a girl running. She slipped and fell in the kitchen into the island. He said it was like a horror movie. She said, 'No Michael.' And he shot her."

How Bailey got the gun

At the time of the killings, Barrass was dating the accused's brother, Brandon Bailey. According to cellphone evidence entered at the trial, on the day of the shootings Mickell Bailey texted his brother looking for the gun. Brandon and Rebecca confirmed they had the weapon and she promised to deliver it to a mutual friend's place.

The alleged murder weapon. (Court exhibit )

"I was the one who brought it to him," she testified, wiping away tears. "Because he asked for it."

Barrass said at the time she thought he wanted the gun "to go shoot out on the farm."

She denied having any advance knowledge of the killings, and during cross-examination revealed that when Bailey confessed the crimes, she thought he was boasting.

Rebecca Barrass testified she delivered a gun for accused killer Mickell Bailey to pick up hours before the shootings. (Facebook)

"You didn't believe him then and you didn't believe him later did you?" defence lawyer Nate Whitling asked.

"No," Barrass replied.

'Just a happy regular mood'

The night of the shootings, court was told Bailey visited Jason Parrish at his mobile home in Edson. Ashley Findlay, Parrish's girlfriend, was there when Bailey stopped by around 8:30 p.m.

He was in "a happy, regular mood," Findlay said. "He hung out for a little bit and said he had to go do something. He didn't explain at the time what he had to go do."

Findlay testified Bailey returned about 45 minutes later in the same happy mood, but wearing different clothes.

Ashley Findlay testified she didn't believe Mickell Bailey at first when he confessed to a triple shooting. (Facebook )

"He handed me a fifty-dollar bill and told me to order pizza with it," she said.

Once the large pepperoni pizza and pop was delivered, Bailey told Parrish and Findlay he needed to talk to them privately.

The trio took the pizza to Parrish's bedroom and closed the door.

"Then he told me he had just gotten back from the Bear Lake Road and that he had shot three people," Findlay said. "He said he was trying to save his Uncle Paul."

Court has heard Paul Heintz was in a bitter custody dispute at the time with murder victim Roxanne Berube. The prosecutor said Heintz was cleared of any involvement and called the theory "a red herring."

"After we had questioned him, Mickell said he was going to finish his pop and go home and watch Netflix and play Xbox," Findlay testified.

"How were you feeling about all this?" prosecutor Orest Yereniuk asked.

"Scared," Findlay answered. "Sick to my stomach. In shock."

The 18-year old said she didn't call RCMP after hearing the confession because "we didn't really believe him."

That changed the next day when she saw a Facebook post about the road being blocked off that said three bodies had been found.

"Then I knew that it was most likely true," she said.

Jason Parrish and Brandon Bailey are expected to testify Thursday.