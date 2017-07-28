An Edmonton woman charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of her 11-day-old daughter will be released on bail. Michelle Rice, 31, will be released from the Edmonton remand centre, where she has been held in solitary confinement since her arrest.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Stephen Hillier granted Rice bail with several conditions following a hearing Friday.

Hillier ordered Rice to have no contact with her boyfriend while on bail, though she will be allowed supervised visits with her toddler son.

Rice must also abstain from drugs and alcohol and meet regularly with her probation officer.

She must also live with a friend in Calgary until her next court appearance, which is scheduled for June 2018. In that time, she must attend treatment and counselling as directed. Eyes bloodshot Rice was led into the Edmonton courtroom wearing a mustard-yellow sweatshirt and pants, her hair pulled into a greasy braid and her eyes bloodshot.

Evidence introduced at the hearing cannot be reported as Hillier granted the defence's request for a publication ban.

As Rice entered the courtroom, she glanced towards the back of the room where her boyfriend was seated with members of her family and church.

Her chin quivered and she pressed her lips together while she twisted the beads of a white rosary she wore wrapped around her wrist.

As details of her daughter's death were read to the courtroom, Rice closed her eyes and sobbed.

Infant had meth in her blood

Police arrested Rice on May 11 after officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the basement suite where she had been living with her infant daughter.

The baby, Eliana Rice, died March 29. An autopsy revealed she had 0.23 milligrams of methamphetamines per litre of blood in her body.

Police responded to an emergency call from Rice's home that night for an unconscious, non-breathing infant.

They rushed Eliana to the Stollery Children's Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The medical examiner who conducted her autopsy determined the level of drugs was high enough that Eliana had likely died of an overdose.

Test results ruled out the overdose was through breastfeeding or from drug use during Rice's pregnancy.