Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama is coming to Edmonton this spring.

Obama, who served as first lady from 2009 to 2017, is scheduled to speak at Rogers Place at 12:30 p.m. on March 23.

Obama will head to Calgary later that day, where she'll speak at a Chamber of Commerce event at the Stampede Corral.

Janet Riopel, President and CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, said people can expect to hear "powerful, inspirational messages" from Obama. The conversation will likely focus on key messages she promoted as first lady: female empowerment, childhood obesity, supporting veterans and higher education.

"She's a role model. She's a real champion and inspiration," Riopel said.

"I really think she resonates with people and I think it's going to be a great opportunity to see her in person."

Those keen on getting the chance to see Obama speak should get their tickets as soon as possible, Riopel said, as the event is likely to sell out.

"She has sold out engagements across this country already," she said, noting that tickets for the Calgary event sold out during the pre-sale.

"We're so excited we were successful in bringing her here to Edmonton."

Tickets start at $99. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and will be available on the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce website.