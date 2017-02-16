Edmonton public school board chair Michael Janz will resign his post at the end of the month to take on a new responsibility, fatherhood.

Janz, who has been chair of the school board for two years, described his tenure as "eventful."

"When I took over this role in January 2015, it was under a different political philosophy, facing the threat of drastic cuts and layoffs," he said in his resignation letter.

Janz said he's proud of the board's stance to halt public money going to private schools, advocating for Syrian refugees, challenging the Alberta School Board Association over extravagant expenses and the selection of names for Edmonton's new schools that are "reflective of our whole city."

Janz often spoke out on issues close to his heart. He most recently came under fire after musing that allowing public schools to offer Catholic programming could save billions of dollars.

The school board will hold an organizational meeting Feb. 28 to elect a new chair.

Janz said on his blog he originally planned to step down in March, but the early arrival of his child changed that.

He will continue to represent Ward F as school trustee.