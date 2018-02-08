As the annual North Central Teachers' Convention started on Thursday, teachers listened to an educator talk about consent, pleasure, sexual education and the #MeToo movement.

In a room filled with more than 300 teachers from around the province, guest speaker Farrah Khan spoke about the #MeToo movement and how it has led to women speaking out about sexual abuse and misconduct.

"We're in a moment of time where things are going to shift really fast from these conversations and it's a lot," Khan told the crowd.

She's a survivor herself. Khan was sexually abused by her grandfather when we was a child.

The first person she told was a teacher.

"It was really important for me to have that space to talk to someone that wasn't my family member, that wouldn't shame or blame me, and give me the help that I needed," she said.

Hundreds of teachers listened to Farrah Khan speak about the #MeToo movement, consent and sexual violence at the Shaw Conference Centre. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Pam Arnason, president of the North Central Teachers Convention Association, says the organization selected Khan as a speaker so teachers could hear more ideas about how to talk with students about sexual abuse and the #MeToo movement.

"As teachers, that's what we do. We give them the language. We set the background. We put things into perspective for them," said Arnason.

"Farrah, we thought, was an expert on giving us the language and the tools to identify kids that may be dealing with trauma or abuse and introducing us to the language and the signs where we can help them.

"We're with these kids everyday, so we're almost like the first responders," she said.

As for Khan, she hopes teachers who heard her speech on Thursday will start talking with their students about sexual violence and healthy relationships.

"I hope they go back feeling like they have tangible tools to feel inspired about, that these conversations are not so scary," she said. "They're important and they can also be really fun."

The convention wraps up on Friday.

