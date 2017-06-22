A Parkland County man faces charges after RCMP seized a cache of illegal drugs and weapons that included a stun gun disguised as a cellphone.

The accused was arrested after officers with the Stony Plain/ Spruce Grove RCMP drug section searched a rural property in Parkland County on June 20, RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

Police found 96 grams of methamphetamine, 350 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), and more than 17 grams of cocaine.

Police also recovered five long guns, four high-capacity magazines for a shotgun, ammunition, $2,520 in cash, brass knuckles, the stun gun and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The accused was remanded into custody and faces a series of firearms and trafficking charges, including eight counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited.

He's due to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on June 28.