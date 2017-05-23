One teenager is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting Monday morning at the Fishing Lake Métis Settlement in eastern Alberta.

Officers responded to a reported dispute that resulted in a shooting death on the settlement at about 5:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Elk Point RCMP.

Police found a 16-year-old boy, Merle Gabriel Eli Lajimodiere, dead at the scene.

Investigators with the RCMP's major crimes unit went to the area, along with the RCMP's forensic section, as well as officers with the Elk Island and St. Paul RCMP.

A 19-year-old Fishing Lake man is charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. Paul on May 25.

The Fishing Lake Métis Settlement is located about 280 kilometres east of Edmonton, near the Saskatchewan border.