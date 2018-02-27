A public health alert has been issued after a person infected with a case of invasive meningococcal disease visited an Edmonton library.

People who participated in the Sing, Sign, Laugh and Learn program at the Lois Hole Public Library in Callingwood between 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 may have been exposed to the bacteria, which can lead to meningitis, Alberta Health Services said.

Participants are asked to call Health Link at 811 as soon as possible.

The risk of infection to the general public is low, but all those who were at the library at the time are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms until March 4.

Symptoms develop two to 10 days after exposure, but usually three to four days after, and may include: sudden fever, drowsiness, irritability, intense headache, vomiting, stiff neck, a skin rash that spreads rapidly beginning as reddish/purple spots that don't disappear when pressed.

If symptoms do develop, people are asked to seek the care of a doctor as soon as possible and advise the physician they have possibly been exposed to the disease.

Invasive meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria and the infection is spread from one person to another through direct contact with the secretions of the nose and throat of an infected person.

AHS Medical Officer of Health Jasmine Hasselback said about 30 children and their parents participated in the library program last Wednesday. She said the bacteria can be hard on children, but can be treated.

"The treatment is antibiotics," she said. "It is an antibiotic that is very effective. So there is a happy side to that."