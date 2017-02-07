Three men are facing charges in relation to a string of daytime break-ins across south Edmonton, police say.

The men, who are between the ages of 18 to 25, were arrested on Feb. 3, Edmonton police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The crimes happened across the southeast and southwest areas of the city between Jan. 3 and Feb. 1 this year.

During the investigation, police obtained home video surveillance footage, which had captured images of a suspicious vehicle on the move near one of the crime scenes.

Police then searched a home, where they found evidence linking the three suspects to at least 11 break and enters.

The men are facing numerous housebreaking and theft charges, and police say more charges may be pending.