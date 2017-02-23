On the second floor of Edmonton city hall hangs three glass plaques, each etched with names of Edmonton's 36 fallen first responders.

On one side of the plaques is the Edmonton landscape.

On the other is an eagle which "represents the world where we go when we leave our bodies behind," said local aboriginal artist Wayne Ashley at the unveiling Wednesday.

The memorial is an addition to the artwork Ashley donated to the city to recognize the first responders after the 9/11 attacks.

"People that give the ultimate sacrifice get a gift from the creator," he said.

"The gift is getting to come back and watch over their loved ones and people that were important in their life. And guide them through their times of trouble and need."

A memorial for Edmonton's fallen first responders at Edmonton city hall.

The Edmonton Police Service plaque lists eight officers, including Daniel Woodall, who was killed while serving an arrest warrant in 2015.

The memorial lists one EMS worker: Greg Turner, a veteran paramedic who, after suffering from PTSD and depression, died by suicide in 2015.

The Edmonton Fire Rescue plaque names 27 firefighters

"Many of the names on that wall, were personal friends," fire chief Ken Block said.

"Each of the names on this beautiful memorial wall mark a period of mourning. And not just by one organization, but by our city as a whole," he said.

"The individuals listed on this wall, make no mistake about it they are heroes. And this memorial honours and recognizes their sacrifice."

Ashley said he chose the mosaic design so he could work with his hands on the piece.

"They left this world for us, so it should be built with something by hand, to be an original like the individuals it stands for," he said.

"It represents honour, humility, self-sacrifice, and respect."