RCMP hope to return a stolen military service medal to its rightful owner, more than three years after it was found among a stash of stolen goods in Morinville.

In December 2014, police searched a rural home near the central Alberta town, where they found a "substantial amount" of stolen property.

Since then, investigators have been trying to return all of the property to its original owners, cataloguing each item, reviewing files, and searching databases, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Despite their efforts, RCMP have been unable to track down the owner of a large coin collection, which included the military medal.

The collection included a 1939-1945 Volunteer Service Medal, which is awarded to someone who volunteered in the Canadian Military, and a variety of Olympic coin sets.

Volunteer service medals are granted to those of any rank in the Naval, Military or Air Forces who voluntarily served on active service for at least eighteen months, according to Veterans Affairs.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the rightful owner of the coins to contact them.