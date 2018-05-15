Alert issued after measles case confirmed in Edmonton

A public alert has been issued after an infectious person with a confirmed case of measles was reported to have been in three public places in Edmonton last week.

The person was at Northgate Mall on May 8 and 9, at the Misericordia Hospital on May 9,10, 11 and 12, and at Real Canadian Superstore on Stony Plain Road on May 11, Alberta Health Services said in a news release.

People who were at those locations, and who were born after 1970 and have not already had measles or have not received two doses of measles vaccine, may be at risk for developing measles, AHS said.

Here are the locations and times where the exposures occurred:

May 8, 2018

Exposure location: Northgate Mall (9499 137th Ave.)

Exposure time period: 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

May 9, 2018

Location: Northgate Mall

Time period: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Misericordia Community Hospital Emergency Department (16940 87th Ave.)

Time period: 6:48 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Location: The Misericordia Community Hospital Diagnostic Imaging

Time period: 11:55 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

May 10, 2018

Location: The Misericordia Community Hospital Emergency Department

Time period: 12 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Misericordia Community Hospital Diagnostic Imaging

Time period: 12 a.m. – 2:25 a.m.

Location: The Misericordia Community Hospital Diagnostic Imaging

Time period: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: The Misericordia Community Hospital: Endoscopy, Surgical Day Ward and Day Surgery (including the waiting room)

Time period: 2:47 p.m. – 7:58 p.m.

May 11, 2018

Location: Real Canadian Superstore (17303 Stony Plain Rd)

Time period: 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Misericordia Community Hospital Emergency Department

Time period: 9:50 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.

May 12, 2018

Location: The Misericordia Community Hospital Emergency Department

Time period: 12 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Location: The Misericordia Community Hospital Diagnostic Imaging

Time period: 3:21 a.m. – 5:51 a.m.

Symptoms of measles can appear up to 21 days after exposure.The symptoms include a fever of 38.3 C or higher and a cough, runny nose and/or red eyes, and a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.

Pregnant women or people with infants under one year of age who were at the above locations at those times should contact Health Link at 811 for assessment, AHS said.

For further information on routine childhood immunization visit www.immunizealberta.ca

