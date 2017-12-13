Using cans of food as weights, about 150 students at A. Blair McPherson worked on their muscles and their magnanimity on Wednesday in the school gymnasium.

Students brought the cans from home to use in the workout, then dropped the cans into boxes to be donated to Edmonton Food Bank.

Six boxes were filled with perishable food items on Wednesday. More boxes will soon be filled as well, since as most of the 950 kindergarten to Grade 9 students are expected to take part this week.

"We got a little bit of strength training," said Jina Boychuk of GoodLife Kids Foundation. "Got a little bit of a different workout than we usually do in this classroom.

"We were able to help out the community by bringing in those food items. And we did get a lot of food items."

Boychuk hosts biweekly workouts with Grade 4 students at the school, and wanted to incorporate light resistance training into the sessions.

The students are expected to continue the campaign for the rest of the week.

The food bank will get a further boost starting Thursday when CBC Edmonton launches its 22nd annual Turkey Drive.

The turkey drive runs from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, with a goal to raise $500,000 for the food bank.



