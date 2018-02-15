Brent Saik's bid to raise $2 million to help the Alberta Cancer Foundation through the World's Longest Hockey Game is attracting all sorts of attention.

Most in the form of donations, but on Tuesday afternoon Saik and other players got a visit from Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Darnell Nurse.

"I'll tell you what, we've had some very special guests," said Saik, whose group of 40 skaters hit the halfway mark of 125 hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Other notable athletes have also come by to show support, including Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly and last weekend several members from the 1984-85 Oilers hockey team.

We were in the neighbourhood of #saikersacres and thought we'd stop by to see these warriors participating in the #worldslongestgame raising money for cancer research. Keep your stick on the ice and your toes warm! Donations can be made at https://t.co/jubisZ509t pic.twitter.com/Vi267SZErl — @EPS_Air1

But to have arguably the best player in the NHL lend his support meant a lot to the players who have put up with high windchills and bitterly cold temperatures since the first puck was dropped on Friday.

"It means a lot to everybody," said Saik. "Showing their support, knowing that they're out here and they're thinking about what we're doing, it helps us. They respect what we're doing this for, and we appreciate that very much."

This is Saik's sixth attempt at breaking the world record on his outdoor rink at Saiker's Acres, just east of Sherwood Park.

The Sherwood Park optometrist started the game with friends, and in 2003 they played 82 hours to set the record. The group has raised more than $3 million in five previous games.

This time around, the target is $2 million. Thanks to more than 800 volunteers and tons of community support, Saik is hopeful.

"You have to have an unfortunate resume to play in this game," said Saik, who lost his father to cancer in 1991 and his wife in 2003.



Everyone on the ice has a connection to someone who has fought, survived, or lost a battle with cancer.

Randy Allan is part of an exclusive group of five who have played in all six of the World's Longest Hockey Games.

"I think this event definitely puts a spotlight on it. I think every single person that comes out has been touched by cancer, and a lot of them are cancer victims themselves."

The current record, set by Saik and his friends on Feb. 16, 2015, is 250 hours, three minutes and 20 seconds.

The players expect to break that record on Family Day, sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.