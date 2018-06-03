Fire destroys 2 northeast Edmonton show homes

Two show homes were destroyed in a fire in northeast Edmonton early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews were called to the area of 62nd Street and 173rd Avenue in the McConachie neighbourhood just after 4 a.m.

When they arrived, one house was fully engulfed in flames, and the flames spread to the show home next door, Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson Maya FIlipovic said.

A third home, which was occupied, was threatened by the fire but firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading. A family in that home managed to get out and no one was hurt, although the home did sustain smoke damage.

28 firefighters in total doused the fire. It was declared under control at about 5:30 a.m. and the cause remains under investigation.