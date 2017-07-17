Twenty kids from Edmonton's McCauley Boys and Girls Club spent Monday getting pampered at a swanky downtown salon.

Levent Cakmak, the owner of a new Jasper Avenue salon called Le'Vent, opened his doors to the children for free.

The kids were excited by the opportunity — and thought carefully about what haircuts they wanted to get, said the Boys and Girls Club's Melissa St. Dennis.

"All of the girls want their hair curled. The one guy's is getting a mohawk or a fauxhawk — I'm not quite sure the lingo," St. Dennis said.

Cakmak said when he gets his hair cut, he feels good. He hopes the children feel the same way.

"When you make the kids happy, I think the world's going to be a happy place," he said.

Spending the day at the salon isn't the norm for many of the children, St. Dennis said.

"It is giving them a new and different experience," she said. "Even though it is just a haircut, it could mean big things for their future."