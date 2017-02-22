Bret McCann says he was shocked to learn the man who killed his parents will be eligible to apply for unescorted absences from prison in March.

Travis Vader was handed a life sentence last month after he was convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

Documents from the Parole Board of Canada show Vader will be eligible to apply for unescorted temporary absences starting March 13.

"We're kind of totally unprepared that he could be released so soon," Bret McCann said from his daughter's home in Australia. "I've talked to the Crown and they've really reassured me that he may be eligible, but it's just not going to happen.

"They said Vader would have a better chance of winning the lottery. So that really reassured us."

Parole Board of Canada spokesperson Gary Spears said sentence-length calculations are done by the Correctional Service of Canada; a life sentence is calculated from the day an offender is arrested and taken into custody.

Vader was initially charged with first-degree murder two years after the McCanns went missing in 2010. Those charges were stayed in 2014. The Crown recommenced the proceedings that year, and Vader was taken back into custody.

'He needs to acknowledge that he killed my parents before any sort of parole or release from prison would be contemplated.' - Bret McCann

Parole board documents show Vader would first be eligible to apply for day parole on Sept. 13, 2019. He would be eligible to apply for full parole on March 3, 2020.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Vader had not applied for unescorted temporary absences.

Parole board documents say decisions on granting parole and absences are made following a "thorough file review and risk assessment," which can include an interview or hearing with the offender.

"The protection of society is always the paramount consideration," the documents say.

Bret McCann said his family is mentally preparing themselves for any possible appeals in the future.

"He needs to acknowledge that he killed my parents before any sort of parole or release from prison would be contemplated," McCann said.