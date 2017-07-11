With the municipal election three months away, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson remains uncontested in seeking re-election.

"It's an interesting situation to be in, but I have to assume that a credible challenger could come forward, so my team is preparing for anything," Iveson said Tuesday.

While he formally announced months ago that he would be seeking the mayor's job again in the October 16 election, Iveson's official campaign launch is set for later in July.

"Our team is already doing quite a bit of work behind the scenes," he said.

Ward 1 Coun. Andrew Knack also remains unopposed at this time.

Iveson said his campaign will focus on where Edmonton should go next as a city. He will look to set the agenda when it comes to the questions being asked of councillors seeking re-election, and new candidates.

That includes each council candidate being clear on where they stand on the issue of supportive housing for the chronically homeless being built in their wards.

"Do they believe in inclusive communities or do they think it should be in someone else's backyard and not their own?" he asked.