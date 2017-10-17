Don Iveson, who handily beat his challengers Monday night to win a second term as Edmonton's mayor, is holding a news conference Tuesday to talk about the election results.

CBC is livestreaming the news conference here starting at 11 a.m.

Edmonton voters elected four new faces to council — Jon Dziadyk, Aaron Paquette, Sarah Hamilton and Tim Cartmell.

Incumbents Andrew Knack, Bev Esslinger, Scott McKeen, Tony Caterina, Ben Henderson, Michael Walters, Mike Nickel and Moe Banga were all re-elected.

Incumbent Dave Loken lost in Ward 3 to Dziadyk.

Iveson took more than 72 per cent of the vote as he cruised to victory.